King Edward Smith, also known as “King Edward," of Barrigada, died March 22 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, Monday thru Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 7:15 a.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. April 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries