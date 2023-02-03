Kishore H. Sharma died Jan. 26. Last respects will be held from 9 -11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Prayers will commence at 10 a.m. Virtual Livestream is available at www.KishoreHSharma.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests to continue your thoughts, prayers, and support.
Kishore H. Sharma
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man's death ruled a homicide
- Ex-girlfriend: Man spent over $2K with gas card
- 'Think about it,' judge warns in murder case
- Guilty plea in kidnapping case delayed, legal counsel absent
- Officers arrest man suspected in hit-and-run collision with cyclist
- Man allegedly shot victim in stomach using a BB gun
- Bayview Hotel relaunches with ‘cool, friendly, Guam’ amenity
- Governor gives 22% raise to GovGuam classified workers
- Visitors bureau board meeting halted over directorship issue
- GFD: Drowning victim, 68, sent to hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
It's Your Village
- Jesse Alig
Lose weight. Eat better. Exercise consistently. Save money. Make investments. Read more. Ugh! The dreaded New Year’s resolution. They may chan… Read moreYou say you want a resolution …
- Peter J. Santos
Window dressing: (1) an adroit but superficial or actually misleading presentation of something, designed to create a favorable impression. (2… Read moreWindow dressing
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In