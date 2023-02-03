Kishore H. Sharma died Jan. 26. Last respects will be held from 9 -11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Prayers will commence at 10 a.m. Virtual Livestream is available at www.KishoreHSharma.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests to continue your thoughts, prayers, and support.

