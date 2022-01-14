Kisuk Choe Tenorio, of Yona, died Jan. 10 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, International Garden, Windward Hills, Yona.

