Kiyoko “Kiyo” Shimojo Clark died on Dec. 30 Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Barrigada Chapel on Route 8. Memorial Services will be from 11 to noon. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden on the Mount in Windward Hills, Yona.
Kiyoko Shimojo Clark
Vanessa Wills
