Klementino Andres Borja, also known as “Tino," of Tamuning, died June 28 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. July 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, on Nimitz Hill in Piti.

