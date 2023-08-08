Kris “Bo” Ed Fernandez, passed away July 17 at the age of 43. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 18 at  San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

