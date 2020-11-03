Kyiah "Kiki" Shinae Acfalle Villagomez, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 25 at the age of 25. Last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
