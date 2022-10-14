Lan “Lan"/"Mama Wong” Chu Wong, of Hågatña, died October 8 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon October 25 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial Service will commence at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow.
Lan Chu Wong
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you own the home your family lives in?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Why can't we quit Kanye West?
- 'No way': Dead inmate's family denied GMH viewing
- Officials work to find source of 'discharge'
- Inmate dies from 'medical issue'
- Man dies from Friday crash in Harmon
- Man charged after high-speed chase left GPD vehicles damaged
- Man seen taking coolers from 'peaceful neighborhood'
- Suspect charged with felony theft
- Bankruptcy to start 'amping up'
- Teacher suspected of touching student's thigh
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
Elections are great. Read moreHealthy Cities: The best roadmap for Guam’s future
- Charles D. Stake
Media continues to report foreign nations landing by boat in remote locations in Guam. Apparently, these individuals initially entered the U.S… Read moreGuam's illegal immigration issue
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In