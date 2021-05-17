Larry Cheung-Ki Wong, of Harmon, died May 12 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held at 8:30 a.m. May 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
