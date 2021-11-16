Larry Gogue Gamboa, of Agat, died on Nov. 6 at the age of 55. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries