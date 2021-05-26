Latisha Ann Nededog Leon Guerrero, familian Joo/Kindo, of Agat, died May 1 at the age of 37. Last respects may be paid from 8-11:15 a.m. May 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.

