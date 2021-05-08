Latisha Ann Nededog Leon Guerrero, familian Joo/Kindo, of Agat, died May 1 at the age of 37. Mass of Intention is being held at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat through May 9 as follows: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Rosary is held: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon Saturday; and 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Mass and rosary will be livestreamed via Zoom. Meeting ID 823 8019 0647 Passcode: 917838. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. May 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.

Tags

Load entries