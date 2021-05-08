Latisha Ann Nededog Leon Guerrero, familian Joo/Kindo, of Agat, died May 1 at the age of 37. Mass of Intention is being held at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat through May 9 as follows: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Rosary is held: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon Saturday; and 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Mass and rosary will be livestreamed via Zoom. Meeting ID 823 8019 0647 Passcode: 917838. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. May 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Runner fights off muggers in Tumon
- Cancer patient dies waiting for medicine
- Lawsuit: School counselor molested boy up to 100 times
- Feds seize 34 pounds of meth
- Police arrest woman accused of blocking traffic, assaulting cops
- Man high on butane allegedly attacks Tamuning vice mayor
- 'Worth it': American expat in Thailand travels to Guam for vaccine, vacation
- Guam Labor: Turn in complete documents or risk losing PUA
- CDC raises Guam's risk level to 3
- Teacher wins job back after misconduct plea
Images
Videos
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
A couple of weeks ago, I talked about the Truman Scholars I worked with over the last quarter century. I forgot to mention that I had a wonder… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Dear President Biden, Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In