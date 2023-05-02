Laura H. Bathan, of Dededo, passed away April 29 at the age of 86. Rosary will be held after 6 p.m. weekdays and Mass & 5 p.m. Mass weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:45 a.m. May 12 followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church, Lower Level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries