Lauro "Larry" Marcelo Dela Cruz, of Dededo, died Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed virtually at 7 p.m. nightly. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries