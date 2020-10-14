Lawrence William Marion, also known as “Larry," familian Omo, of Agat, died Oct. 9 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. For safety reasons, the family asks everyone to use face masks and practice social distancing.

Tags

Load entries