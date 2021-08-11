Leann Topasna Sanchez, of Umatac, died Aug. 3 at the age of 37. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac. Interment service will follow thereafter at Umatac Cemetery.

