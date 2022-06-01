Leighton “Lee” Makanikaiua Kahele, of Dededo, Guam, and originally from the last fishing village of Miloli’i, Hawaii, died May 25 at the age of 75. Memorial service, viewing, and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 14 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

