Leilani Ann Martinez Leon Guerrero, also known as ”Lani" or "Mom Lani," of Yigo, died Feb. 13 at the age of 36. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo: 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the last day being Saturday Feb. 29. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

