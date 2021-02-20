Leilani Marie Pangelinan Uncangco died Dec. 18. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Burial service will take place immediately after the viewing at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
