Lennox-Christian Mars Valencia, of Dededo, passed away June 14 at the age of 2 days. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 27. Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Burial service will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries