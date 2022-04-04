Leo “Jonjon” John Buraga Bumagat, of Winchester, California, died Feb. 19  at the age of 51. Mass of Christian Celebration will be held at 1 p.m. April, 8 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, Guam. Interment services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Bumagat family estate, Our Lady of Pease Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Guam.

Tags

Load entries