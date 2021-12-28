Leo Daguino Tirador, fondly known as “Giting,” of Hågat, died Dec. 23 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary, at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti until Dec. 31. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 13, 2022 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hågat.
Leo Daguino Tirador
Tags
Liz San Nicolas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in deadly Route 15 crash
- UPDATE: Police identify woman who died in Thursday morning crash
- Woman dies following Thursday morning crash
- Woman killed in Yigo car crash was pregnant
- 2 arrested, face drug charges after separate traffic stops
- Woman dead after crash
- Man charged with kidnapping woman known to him
- $400,000 from seized assets in limbo, GPD says
- STEEL Athletics crew joins bell-ringing tradition
- Driver in Jerry Kitchen crash cuts deal with government
Images
Videos
It looks like after almost two years of not being able to socialize and receive government-provided meals in village-based community centers, … Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
The new year is just days away. If you’ve had thoughts of pushing forward and advancing your interests in 2022, hopefully, we can help. Read more
- Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson
Hafa Adai! Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In