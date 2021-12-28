Leo Daguino Tirador, fondly known as “Giting,” of Hågat, died Dec. 23 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary, at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti until Dec. 31. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 13, 2022 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hågat.

