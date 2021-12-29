Leo Daguino Tirador, fondly known as “Giting,” of Hågat, died Dec. 23 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary, at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti until Dec. 31. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 13, 2022, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.

