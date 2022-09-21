Leocardio “Leo”/ “Rick” Apuron Torres, Familia Berino/Cortes formerly of Dededo, died In Bremerton Washington, his home for 41 years. Leo died on September 14 at the age of 83. The Son of +Jesus N. and +Francisca A.Torres. Funeral arrangements will be held in Bremerton at a later date. Mass and Rosary of intention for Leo are being held at the Santa Barbara Church.

