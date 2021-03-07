Leona Barcinas Topasna, of Mangilao, died Feb. 25 at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on March 16 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

