Leonard “Len”/“Korn” E. Ignacio, of GHURA 506 Yigo- Pagat Mangilao, died September 28 at the age of 50. Last respects will be from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. November 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. November 8 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (lower level). Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

