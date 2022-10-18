Leonard “Len”/“Korn” E. Ignacio, of GHURA 506 Yigo- Pagat Mangilao, died September 28 at the age of 50. Last respects will be from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. November 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. November 8 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (lower level). Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Leonard E. Ignacio
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Why can't we quit Kanye West?
- Former Guam man a key witness in Trump scandal
- 'No way': Dead inmate's family denied GMH viewing
- Man seen taking coolers from 'peaceful neighborhood'
- 'Expired food': GEB chairman confirms giveaways trashed
- Bankruptcy to start 'amping up'
- Judge: Drugs seized by GPD in 'unlawful search'
- Man accused of threats to blow up military bases
- Man accused of trespass 'really needed a cigarette'
- Woman accused in Jerry Kitchen crash asserts speedy trial right
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
All Points Bulletin
- Capt. Timothy Santos
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
Interpol is the world’s largest police force, and will soon host its 90th General Assembly meeting from Oct. 18 to 21 in New Delhi, India. Com… Read moreTaiwan’s contribution to Interpol has global benefits
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In