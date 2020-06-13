Leonard Evaristo Ramirez, also known as “Len” and “Lenny,” of Dededo, died May 16 while in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

