Leonard L. Camba, of Yigo, died March 15 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.
