Leonardo Bejerana, of Yigo, passed away April 6 at the age of 85. Mass of intentions is being said nightly at Sta. Bernadita Church, Agafa Gumas. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon April 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sta. Bernadita church, Agafa Gumas. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

