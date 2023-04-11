Leonardo Bejerana, of Yigo, passed away April 6 at the age of 85. Mass of intentions is being said nightly at Sta. Bernadita Church, Agafa Gumas. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon April 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sta. Bernadita church, Agafa Gumas. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
Leonardo Bejerana
Vanessa Wills
