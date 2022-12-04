Leonardo “Leo”/ “Nardo” Catacutan Dizon, of Inalåhan, died Nov. 30 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 8 a.m. Dec. 4, 6 p.m. Dec. 5-7 with the finakpo’ at 8 a.m. Dec. 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Interment will follow at Inalåhan cemetery.

