Leonardo D. Tamondong, of Upper Tumon, died Jan. 21 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
Guam’s very own “pink ladies” first organized over 50 years ago. Chilang Bamba founded the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association in 196… Read more
- By Ken Leon-Guerrero
It is bad enough that the governor ignored her campaign commitment to fix our publicly owned hospital, preferring instead to use it as a pork … Read more
