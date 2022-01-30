Leonardo D. Tamondong, of Upper Tumon, died Jan. 21 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Interment  will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

