Leonardo Q. Cayabyab

Leonardo "Leo" Q. Cayabyab, of Upper Tumon, died June 2 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Okkodo girls soccer training under scrutiny for 'unorthodox' method
- 'Too expensive to live here'
- ‘We cannot let them take over our village’
- Next round of students' nutritional assistance has narrowed parameters
- Prison escapee captured
- Complaint: 2 homeless men stole Kmart items to resell
- 3rd suspect surrenders; 3 others charged in Paseo shooting
- 2nd suspect surrenders in Paseo shooting
- Manhunt underway for prison escapee
- Paseo shooting suspect surrenders
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
- Laura M. Torres Souder
Young children learn language for a lifetime. Provided, they hear it spoken frequently all around them - in their homes, neighborhoods, media,… Read more
- +2
- Dave Duenas
Sen. San Agustin's Bill 295-36 would imposes a six-month moratorium on liquid fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In