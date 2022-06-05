Leonardo Q. Cayabyab

Leonardo "Leo" Q. Cayabyab, of Upper Tumon, died June 2 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

