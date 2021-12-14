Leonides “Leong” Casis Cabrera, of Tumon, died Dec. 7, at the age of 91. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 23, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

