Leonila Amor Bernardo, also known as “Leony,” “Lola” and “Mrs. B,” of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 2 in Sacramento, California, at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

