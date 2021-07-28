Leonila Lujan Camacho, also known as “Lou” and “Nina," familian Bodoki, of Mangilao, and formerly of Agana Heights, died July 25 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being offered as follows: 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday) ending on July 30 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago; 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday) ending July 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan; 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday) ending July 30 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Then at 5 p.m. July 31 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights; and then 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

