Leonora Flores Fleming Bordallo, known as “Noring," formerly of Yap, who resided in Tamuning, died Feb. 12 at the age of 84. Rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning and will end on Feb. 20. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Tamuning church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
