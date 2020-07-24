Leroy Patrick Aflleje Cruz, fondly known as "Lee/Roy/La," of Yigo, died July 22 at the age of 58. Daily Mass will be offered at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo (lower level) at 6 a.m.; and 5 p.m. Sunday (upper level). Masses will end July 31. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m.  July 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.

