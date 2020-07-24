Leroy Patrick Aflleje Cruz, fondly known as "Lee/Roy/La," of Yigo, died July 22 at the age of 58. Daily Mass will be offered at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo (lower level) at 6 a.m.; and 5 p.m. Sunday (upper level). Masses will end July 31. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $5.2M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Quarantine restrictions ease starting July 24
- Meth, prescription pills, firearms, cash and unknown white substance seized in Mongmong raid
- 3 charged in separate drug cases
- All businesses receive go signal to reopen Monday; schools can reopen subject to plan approval
- 3 more Cabinet changes in the Leon Guerrero administration
- BREAKING NEWS: Three arrested in Mongmong drug raid
- Driver arrested in fatal crash
- Quarantine restrictions to ease July 24
- 2 questioned in drug raid
Images
Videos
Thousands of Guam residents who are receiving unemployment benefits from federal dollars on Wednesday got a reprieve from the requirement that… Read more
Insights
- By Fran Hezel
“Heroes” is what the press in many places would often call them. In the Big Apple they often went by the name of “New York’s finest.” They are… Read more
- By Carlos Pangelinan
Lawmakers have prided themselves over the years for passing "balanced" budgets. However, this is never really the case when these budgets cont… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In