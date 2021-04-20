Leroy Redoña Kosaka, of Barrigada, died on April 3 in Olympia, Washington at the age of 35. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon on May 4 at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

