Lesley “Paul” Cruz Garrido, Familian “Ebe”, of Barrigada, died Nov. 11 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. from Nov. 21-23 Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 Thursday, 6 p.m. Nov 25., 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, and at 10 a.m. Nov 27 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held From 9- 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

