Leslie “Les” Ann Reyes, familian Gadas/Gora, of Hågat, died Jan. 7 at the age of 51. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
