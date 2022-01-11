Leticia "Letty" Ferrera Vicente, of Dededo, died Dec. 23, 2021 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (lower level). Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

