Leticia "Letty" / "Netty" Soloria Pascua, of Tamuning, died August 14 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 - 11 a.m. August 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon August 24 at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries