Leticia Virata Espaldon, M.D., of Upper Tumon, died at age 91. Rosary is being prayed at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña as follows: 5:30 p.m. July 10-15 (except Saturday, July 11); 11:30 a.m. July 11. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 15 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. July 16 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

