Liberta “Lee” Leelbiy, of Chalan Pago, died Dec. 5 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 11 and 5 p.m. Dec. 12-14 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

