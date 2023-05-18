Librado “Buddy” Platon Saludo, of Dededo, passed away May 3 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 26 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial to follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.
Librado “Buddy” Platon Saludo
