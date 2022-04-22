Lilia Layson Niel, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 18 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. May 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

