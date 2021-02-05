Lilian R. Fabros, of Dededo, died Jan. 22 at the age of 57. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly at 459 E. Santa Barbara Ave., Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
