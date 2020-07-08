Lillian Balajadia President, known as "Lil" or "Momma Lil," of Sinajana, died June 2 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 10 at 211 A.B. Won Pat St., Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

