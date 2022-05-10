Lillian Cabrera Leon Guerrero, of Astumbo, Dededo, died April 21 at the age of 61. Last respects will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. May 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
