Lillian “Lil” Ruth Santos Chargualaf, Familian Bali Tres, of Yona, died Feb. 13 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 8:30–10:30 a.m. March 8 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

